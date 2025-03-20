EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $70,000 Stock Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,946 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in United Microelectronics by 314.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,279,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after buying an additional 970,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 383,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 246,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in United Microelectronics by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,205,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after buying an additional 240,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,300,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,379,000 after purchasing an additional 237,024 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the third quarter worth about $1,915,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Microelectronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of UMC opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Microelectronics

About United Microelectronics

(Free Report)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.