EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TAK. FMR LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after purchasing an additional 286,052 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 440,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 224,594 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 210,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.91. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $12.58 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

