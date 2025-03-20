EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 109 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

NYSE:CNI opened at $97.55 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $93.64 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.49.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

