EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 193 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 121,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 36.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.63.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $124.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $112.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.03.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 63.68%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

