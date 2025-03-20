EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of KDP opened at $33.47 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.29 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70.
Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 416,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $14,264,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,237,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,998,993.14. This represents a 11.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.
About Keurig Dr Pepper
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.
