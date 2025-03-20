Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.12. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

