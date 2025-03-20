Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.12. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 308.49% and a negative net margin of 71.32%.
Institutional Trading of Evoke Pharma
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.