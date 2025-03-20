Expion360 (XPON) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.
Expion360 Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.
