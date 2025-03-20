Expion360 (XPON) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Expion360 (NASDAQ:XPON – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.96) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XPON opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.88. Expion360 has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.30.

About Expion360

Expion360 Inc designs, assembles, manufactures, and sells lithium iron phosphate batteries and supporting accessories under the VPR 4EVER name for recreational vehicles, marine, golf, industrial, residential, and off-the-grid applications. It provides battery monitors; direct current battery chargers; various models of industrial tie-downs; power generators AURA POWERCAP; terminal blocks; and bus bars.

