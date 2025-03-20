Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 386.91 ($5.03) and traded as high as GBX 406.50 ($5.29). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 406.50 ($5.29), with a volume of 913,459 shares trading hands.

Fidelity European Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 386.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 372.39. The stock has a market cap of £1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.80.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC aims to be the cornerstone long-term investment of choice for those seeking European exposure across market cycles.

The Trust invests predominantly in continental European equities (and their related securities) and up to 20% of gross assets may be invested in companies outside of the continent.

