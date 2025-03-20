First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FNWB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $98.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. First Northwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.38). First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 60.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 47,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

