First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -807.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

