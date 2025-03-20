FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi lifted its position in FirstCash by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,169,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other news, major shareholder Douglas Richard Rippel sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $34,029,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,431,869 shares in the company, valued at $502,706,900.67. The trade was a 6.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $226,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,399,269.45. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $118.16 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $133.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FCFS

FirstCash Profile

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.