Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 4,096 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPM. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 253.8% in the fourth quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 325,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $1,635,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average is $239.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $179.20 and a 1-year high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

