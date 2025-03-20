Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,241 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 178.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.5 %

Gates Industrial stock opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.33. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Insider Transactions at Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.