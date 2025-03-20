Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Position Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,235 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Geospace Technologies were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEOS. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 59.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 46,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,098 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 144,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.57. Geospace Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 8.86%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

