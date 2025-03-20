Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBTG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 386,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,946,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,972,000 after acquiring an additional 346,540 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,411,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,097,000 after acquiring an additional 905,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,234,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,454,000 after acquiring an additional 384,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

