Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.60% from the stock’s current price.
Grail Stock Performance
GRAL stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63. Grail has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.
Grail (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.41) by $2.55. The business had revenue of $38.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.33 million. Analysts forecast that Grail will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Grail
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grail
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Grail during the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $2,562,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Grail in the 4th quarter worth about $334,000.
About Grail
GRAIL, Inc is a healthcare company. It engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Huber, William H. Rastetter, and Mostafa Ronaghi on September 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Grail
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Grail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.