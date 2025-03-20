Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $401.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.43.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan purchased 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.45 per share, with a total value of $51,418.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCBC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

