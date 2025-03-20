HC Wainwright Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to $0.90

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.00 to $0.90 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.09% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Americas Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

