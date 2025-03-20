HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2028 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Gossamer Bio Stock Performance

GOSS opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.18 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.86. Gossamer Bio has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gossamer Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOSS. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,599,000 after buying an additional 9,162,117 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,808,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after buying an additional 3,041,058 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 6,171,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after buying an additional 526,495 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 5,371,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,586,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 457,179 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

