HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW)

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 108.94% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of HROW opened at $27.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $971.58 million, a PE ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.69. Harrow has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HROW. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Harrow by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after buying an additional 467,401 shares in the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harrow by 443.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 194,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 166,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Harrow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

