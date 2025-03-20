Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 0.97. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $309.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.81 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $342,110,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 15,681,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,630,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,495,000 after acquiring an additional 495,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $76,825,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,040,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,763 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Articles

