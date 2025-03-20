Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 362.05% from the company’s previous close.

Get Heart Test Laboratories alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HSCS

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heart Test Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.