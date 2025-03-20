Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 362.05% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Heart Test Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heart Test Laboratories will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
