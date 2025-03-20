HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,645 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Materion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTRN. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Materion by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Materion by 307.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Materion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total transaction of $81,498.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $85.82 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.21 and a fifty-two week high of $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.21%.

About Materion

(Free Report)

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.