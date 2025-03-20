HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 17,658 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Tetra Tech worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 400.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 346.9% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $30.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 0.93. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average of $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. The trade was a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

