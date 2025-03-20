HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays Stock Performance

Shares of BCS opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.38. Barclays PLC has a 12-month low of $8.95 and a 12-month high of $16.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. Barclays had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2737 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.80%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

