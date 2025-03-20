HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,358,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $544,408,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,726,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,527,000 after acquiring an additional 665,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,696,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,910,000 after acquiring an additional 44,306 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 753,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,437 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $79,425,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.06 and a 1 year high of $173.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

