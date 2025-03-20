HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.48 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVES opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.69. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $53.12.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

