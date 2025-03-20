HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.76 Million Position in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:LSEQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 31.94% of Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $594,000.

NYSEARCA:LSEQ opened at $28.52 on Thursday. Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.37 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.09.

The Harbor Long-Short Equity ETF (LSEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the HFRX Equity Hedge index. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital growth. The portfolio will generally be 40%-60% net long in equity securities, with the possibility of extending to 150% long LSEQ was launched on Dec 4, 2023 and is issued by Harbor.

