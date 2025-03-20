HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $5,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

