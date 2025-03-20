HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.18 Million Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $5,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,408,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,237,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MFC opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.3094 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.45%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

