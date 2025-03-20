HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.20 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PJAN. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000.

Shares of PJAN opened at $41.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $43.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

