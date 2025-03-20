HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 418.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,282 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Sony Group by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Sony Group by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

