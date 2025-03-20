HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $4.89 Million in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 280,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,891,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.18% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 512,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 170,155 shares during the period. Main Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 57.5% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 728,415.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 94,694 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 142,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000.

NYSEARCA:FLKR opened at $19.46 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $17.35 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (FLKR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE South Korea RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap South Korean companies. FLKR was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

