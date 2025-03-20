HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIX. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of FIX opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.93 and a 1 year high of $553.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.96.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $530.75.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

