HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 177 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher J. Mettler sold 18,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $1,596,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,224.48. This trade represents a 50.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $83.13 on Thursday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.11 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

