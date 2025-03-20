HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 6,723 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 253,708 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,793,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $48,714.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $102,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.97.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

RF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

