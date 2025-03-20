HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,020 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of FS KKR Capital worth $5,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,421,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,469,000 after buying an additional 673,420 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth about $7,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,499,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 2,029.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 303,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 289,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,287,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 122.49%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.