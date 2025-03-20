HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF stock opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.73. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.02. The firm has a market cap of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

