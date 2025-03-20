HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 629,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
