HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $5,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after acquiring an additional 162,331 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,677,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 629,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 25,002 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 330,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.