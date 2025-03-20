HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 11,306 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 57.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $106.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.49 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.96 and a 200-day moving average of $138.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 204 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.78, for a total transaction of $25,659.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $972,027.84. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,185. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $164.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.57.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

