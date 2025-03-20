HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 5,376 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $4,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 576.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $43.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.02. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.06.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

