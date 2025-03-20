HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,144 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 72,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 68.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.6% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the third quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PBR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

