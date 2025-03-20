HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18,111 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $62.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

