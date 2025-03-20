HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $94.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.00 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.25. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Pinnacle West Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.81.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

