HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,196 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 313.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

International Paper Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IP stock opened at $52.70 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

