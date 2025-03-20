Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $38.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 7.5 %

Shares of HIMS opened at $33.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. Hims & Hers Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $72.98.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $174,724.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,976.07. The trade was a 3.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 36,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $987,701.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,298.62. This trade represents a 56.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,034,506 shares of company stock worth $36,635,024 in the last 90 days. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hims & Hers Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 146,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,108 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,395,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

