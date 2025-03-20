HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $130.58 and traded as low as $116.24. HOYA shares last traded at $117.74, with a volume of 66,440 shares changing hands.

HOYA Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.94. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About HOYA

HOYA Corporation, a med-tech company, provides high-tech and medical products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Care, Telecommunication, and Other. The company offers life care products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; medical endoscopes; intraocular lenses; laparoscopic surgical instruments; automatic endoscope cleaning equipment; and other medical related products, such as prosthetic ceramic fillers and metallic implants for orthopedics.

