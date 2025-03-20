HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
HUYA Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.84.
HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA
HUYA Company Profile
HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.
Featured Stories
