HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.