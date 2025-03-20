iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
iCAD Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of iCAD stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.
iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.
About iCAD
iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.
