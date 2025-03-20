iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of iCAD stock opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. iCAD has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.55 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a negative return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iCAD by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 716,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iCAD by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in iCAD by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iCAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iCAD in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

