Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 462 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

EMN stock opened at $91.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.86. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

